Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) reported $2.86 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 42%. EPS of $0.39 for the same period compares to $0.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.85 billion, representing a surprise of +0.22%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Efficiency Ratio : 61.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 57.9%.

: 61.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 57.9%. Regulatory Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio : 11.3% versus 11.6% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 11.3% versus 11.6% estimated by two analysts on average. Net charge-offs / Average total loans and leases : 0.3% versus 0.3% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 0.3% versus 0.3% estimated by two analysts on average. Average Balance - Total earning assets : $258.6 billion compared to the $262.14 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $258.6 billion compared to the $262.14 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Margin (FTE) : 3.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.2%.

: 3.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.2%. Tier 1 Leverage Ratio : 8.8% versus 8.8% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 8.8% versus 8.8% estimated by two analysts on average. Wealth and asset management revenue : $134 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $127 million.

: $134 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $127 million. Customer deposit and loan fees : $128 million versus $118.01 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $128 million versus $118.01 million estimated by two analysts on average. Payments and cash management revenue : $204 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $199.32 million.

: $204 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $199.32 million. Net interest income - FTE : $2.07 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.11 billion.

: $2.07 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.11 billion. Mortgage banking income : $53 million versus $42.08 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $53 million versus $42.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Capital markets and advisory fees: $140 million versus $137.46 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Huntington Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Huntington Bancshares here>>>

Shares of Huntington Bancshares have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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