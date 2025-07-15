Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 13.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.98 billion, increasing 9.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Huntington Bancshares metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should arrive at 60.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 60.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' stands at $191.10 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $178.06 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' will reach 8.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Regulatory Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio' of 12.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 12.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Non-Interest Income' will reach $520.55 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $491.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Mortgage banking income' will reach $33.96 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $30.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Customer deposit and loan fees' should come in at $88.58 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $83.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Payments and cash management revenue' to come in at $162.96 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $154.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Wealth and asset management revenue' at $103.61 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $90.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Capital markets and advisory fees' will likely reach $76.17 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $73.00 million.

Analysts forecast 'Net interest income - FTE' to reach $1.47 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.33 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Leasing revenue' reaching $15.53 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $19.00 million.

Huntington Bancshares shares have witnessed a change of +8.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% move.

