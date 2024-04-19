Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) reported revenue of $1.77 billion, down 8.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.28, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74 billion, representing a surprise of +1.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Huntington Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 63.7% versus 64.4% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 63.7% versus 64.4% estimated by six analysts on average. Net Interest Margin (FTE) : 3% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3%.

: 3% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3%. Average Balance - Total earning assets : $173.76 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $173.17 billion.

: $173.76 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $173.17 billion. Net charge-offs / Average total loans and leases : 0.3% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 0.3% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on five analysts. Total nonperforming assets : $738 million versus $710.93 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $738 million versus $710.93 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total nonaccrual loans and leases : $716 million compared to the $687.18 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $716 million compared to the $687.18 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total Non-Interest Income : $467 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $456.96 million.

: $467 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $456.96 million. Customer deposit and loan fees : $77 million compared to the $76.70 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $77 million compared to the $76.70 million average estimate based on six analysts. Mortgage banking income : $31 million compared to the $22.09 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $31 million compared to the $22.09 million average estimate based on six analysts. Leasing revenue : $22 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $24.79 million.

: $22 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $24.79 million. Capital markets and advisory fees : $56 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $60.02 million.

: $56 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $60.02 million. Wealth and asset management revenue: $88 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $85.86 million.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

