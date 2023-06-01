Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) closed at $10.46 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.45% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.99% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the regional bank holding company had gained 2.38% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 3.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.42% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Huntington Bancshares as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to post earnings of $0.35 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.87 billion, up 6.55% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $7.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of -4% and +3.44%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Huntington Bancshares. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Huntington Bancshares is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Huntington Bancshares is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.94, so we one might conclude that Huntington Bancshares is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that HBAN currently has a PEG ratio of 5.45. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. HBAN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Midwest industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, putting it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.