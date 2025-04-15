HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES Earnings Preview: Recent $HBAN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES ($HBAN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,923,211,407 and earnings of $0.32 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $HBAN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES Insider Trading Activity

HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES insiders have traded $HBAN stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HBAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT D KLEINMAN (Senior Exec. V.P.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 97,688 shares for an estimated $1,518,911 .

. ZACHARY JACOB WASSERMAN (CFO and Senior Exec. V.P.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 47,095 shares for an estimated $705,327 .

. HELGA HOUSTON (Senior Exec. V. P.) sold 6,455 shares for an estimated $99,600

BRENDAN A LAWLOR (Executive VP and CCO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,709 shares for an estimated $88,969 .

. DONNELL R WHITE (Chief DEI Officer, SVP) sold 2,840 shares for an estimated $50,069

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 399 institutional investors add shares of HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES stock to their portfolio, and 430 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HBAN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

Sandler O'Neill issued a "Buy" rating on 10/18/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Underweight" rating on 10/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HBAN forecast page.

HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HBAN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HBAN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Foran from Truist Financial set a target price of $21.0 on 01/21/2025

on 01/21/2025 Keith Horowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $18.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Scott Siefers from Piper Sandler set a target price of $15.0 on 10/18/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.