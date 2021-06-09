Markets
Huntington Bancshares Closes Merger With TCF Financial

(RTTNews) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) said that it has closed its merger with TCF Financial Corp. Huntington's board appointed five new directors, all former directors of TCF.

Both Huntington and TCF customers will continue to bank as they normally do at their existing branches. TCF customer accounts will be converted to Huntington's systems in the fourth quarter.

In December 2020, Huntington Bancshares and TCF Financial agreed to combine in an all-stock merger with a total market value of about $22 billion with dual headquarters in Detroit, Michigan and Columbus, Ohio.

