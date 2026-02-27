Huntington Bancshares Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HBAN

In trading on Friday, shares of Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.83, changing hands as low as $16.50 per share. Huntington Bancshares Inc shares are currently trading down about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HBAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HBAN's low point in its 52 week range is $11.915 per share, with $19.455 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.82. The HBAN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.