Huntington Bancshares Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HBAN

In trading on Friday, shares of Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.35, changing hands as low as $14.91 per share. Huntington Bancshares Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HBAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HBAN's low point in its 52 week range is $13.01 per share, with $17.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.38. The HBAN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

