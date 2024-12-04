Huntington Bancshares assumed with an Overweight at JPMorgan

JPMorgan assumed coverage of Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) with an Overweight rating and price target of $20, up from $18.50. The firm sees upside to 2025 earnings estimates, driven by better than expected net interest income trends. There has been some concern about Huntington’s perceived asset sensitivity, but these are overdone given its deposit mix and strategy, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

