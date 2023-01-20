Huntington Bancshares Announces Share Repurchase Program

Markets
(RTTNews) - Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) said, given growing capital base, and robust profitability profile, its Board of Directors approved a $1 billion share repurchase authorization for the next eight quarters. Huntington Bancshares said business line momentum continues in the new year and the company is driving value for shareholders.

Steve Steinour, CEO, said: "The year was marked by the successful execution of key strategic initiatives and acquisition synergies which further expanded our capabilities and supported the achievement of our medium-term financial targets."

