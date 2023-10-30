Huntington Awarded $79 Mln Missile Defense System Contract

(RTTNews) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) announced on Monday that its Mission Technologies division has been awarded a contract worth $79 million.

The contract is aimed at supporting the Missile Defense Agency's (MDA) mission to develop, test, and field a missile defense system that will safeguard the United States and its allies against enemy ballistic missile attacks.

As part of the agreement, the HII-led team will provide MDA leadership with strategic, technical, programmatic, operational, policy, and organizational support concerning the integrated, layered missile defense system.

Additionally, the team will offer engineering and technical assistance, management, and professional services, and will conduct studies, analyses, and evaluations.

The contract's performance period is set for seven years, with a two-year base.

