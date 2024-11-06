Hunting PLC Sees Increase in Voting Rights

Hunting (GB:HTG) has released an update.

Hunting PLC has announced that Equiniti Trust (Jersey) Limited, acting as the trustee of the Hunting PLC Employee Benefit Trust, has increased its voting rights in the company from 3.09% to 4.11%. This acquisition of voting rights reflects a strategic move within the company’s shareholder structure, highlighting potential future impacts on stockholder decisions.

