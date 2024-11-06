News & Insights

Hunting PLC Sees Increase in Voting Rights

November 06, 2024 — 05:32 am EST

Hunting (GB:HTG) has released an update.

Hunting PLC has announced that Equiniti Trust (Jersey) Limited, acting as the trustee of the Hunting PLC Employee Benefit Trust, has increased its voting rights in the company from 3.09% to 4.11%. This acquisition of voting rights reflects a strategic move within the company’s shareholder structure, highlighting potential future impacts on stockholder decisions.

Tags

Stocks
