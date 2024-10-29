News & Insights

Hunting PLC Executives Increase Shareholdings

October 29, 2024 — 01:02 pm EDT

Hunting (GB:HTG) has released an update.

Hunting PLC has announced that Bruce Ferguson, an Executive Director, and Dane Tipton, an Executive Committee Member, have purchased shares in the company. The transactions, made with funds from a dividend reinvestment plan, involved the acquisition of 634 and 2,900 shares respectively, at a price of 300.2595 pence per share. This move signals confidence in the company’s prospects and is likely to draw interest from investors observing insider trading activities.

