News & Insights

Stocks

Hunting PLC Director Invests in Company Shares

December 02, 2024 — 04:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Hunting (GB:HTG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hunting PLC has announced that Paula Harris, a non-executive director, has acquired 3,300 ordinary shares of the company, priced at 303.61 pence each. This transaction was completed on November 29, 2024, and adds a significant personal investment by a company insider, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects.

For further insights into GB:HTG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.