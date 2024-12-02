Hunting PLC Director Invests in Company Shares

Hunting (GB:HTG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hunting PLC has announced that Paula Harris, a non-executive director, has acquired 3,300 ordinary shares of the company, priced at 303.61 pence each. This transaction was completed on November 29, 2024, and adds a significant personal investment by a company insider, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects.

For further insights into GB:HTG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.