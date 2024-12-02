Hunting PLC Director Invests in Company Shares

Hunting (GB:HTG) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Hunting PLC has announced that Paula Harris, a non-executive director, has acquired 3,300 ordinary shares of the company, priced at 303.61 pence each. This transaction was completed on November 29, 2024, and adds a significant personal investment by a company insider, potentially signaling confidence in the company’s future prospects.
For further insights into GB:HTG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Jump Ship,’ Says Investor About MicroStrategy Stock
- Nvidia and Microsoft: Why This Top Investment Firm Decided to Dump Shares
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departs Philadelphia Sports Arena
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.