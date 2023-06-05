Hunting Enters 10-year Alliance Agreement For CRA OCTG - Quick Facts

News & Insights

Hunting Enters 10-year Alliance Agreement For CRA OCTG

(RTTNews) - Hunting PLC (HTG.L) has entered into a 10-year Strategic Partnership with Zhejiang Jiuli Hi-Tech Metals Co., Ltd for the supply of corrosion resistant alloys for Oil Country Tubular Goods, carbon capture, utilisation and storage and geothermal applications.

Zhejiang Jiuli Hi-Tech Metals Co., Ltd. specialises in the research and development and production of industrial stainless steel and special alloy pipes, bars and other pipeline products.

Hunting said the partnership brings together its Seal-Locktm premium connection technology with Jiuli's CRA, such as duplex/super duplex and high nickel-based alloys, for downhole casing and production tubing applications. The partnership adds to Hunting's OCTG product portfolio and enables the supply of the widest range of premium OCTG for its client base.

