Hunterbrook goes long Liquidia into trial over lung disease treatment

December 05, 2024 — 12:13 pm EST

Liquidia (LQDA) is set to launch its lung disease treatment treatment Yutrepia in May of 2025 but could get to market sooner if it wins a lawsuit challenging the unusual retroactive exclusivity the Food and Drug Administration granted to United Therapeutics (UTHR) in August, Laura Wadsten of Hunterbrook Media reports. A federal judge will hear the case this afternoon. The website says an earlier start “could unlock hundreds of millions” in additional revenue for Liquidia, across two severe diseases that analysts say are each multibillion dollar markets. Based on Hunterbrook Media’s reporting, Hunterbrook Capital is long Liquidia (LQDA) at the time of story’s publication.

