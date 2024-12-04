Hunterbrook Capital announces Plug Power short after Hunterbrook investigation

10:47 EST Hunterbrook Capital announces Plug Power (PLUG) short after Hunterbrook investigation

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PLUG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.