Hunter Biden to make initial court appearance on July 26 -court filing

June 21, 2023 — 05:13 pm EDT

Written by Rami Ayyub and Dan Whitcomb for Reuters ->

June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden will make an initial appearance in federal court in Delaware on July 26 to face misdemeanor tax and gun-related charges, a court filing showed on Wednesday.

The Justice Department said on Tuesday that Hunter Biden, 53, has agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges of willfully failing to pay income taxes and to enter into an agreement that could avert a conviction on a gun-related charge.

He was not expected to face jail time in his guilty plea.

The news sparked accusations of favorable treatment for the Democratic president's son from conservatives whose accusations of influence peddling in Ukraine and China prompted the investigation that led to the charges.

The younger Biden has worked as a lobbyist, lawyer, consultant to foreign companies, investment banker and artist, and has publicly detailed his struggles with substance abuse.

