Hunter Biden to face gun charges in Wilmington court on Sept. 26, judge rules

Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

September 20, 2023 — 04:34 pm EDT

Written by Andrew Goudsward and Dan Whitcomb for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, will appear in a federal court in Wilmington, Delaware, on Sept. 16 to face gun charges, a judge ordered on Wednesday.

Hunter Biden, 53, was indicted last week for allegedly lying on a form to acquire a handgun in 2018 and for being an illegal drug user in possession of the gun. His lawyer has said he plans to plead not guilty.

Hunter Biden sought to avoid traveling to Delaware to appear for the hearing in person, arguing it would pose logistical challenges, but U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika rejected his request to appear by video.

