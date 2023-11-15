Hunter Biden seeks to subpoena Trump, former atty general Barr -court filing

Adds detail on reason for subpoenas, paragraph 2.

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden on Wednesday asked a federal court's permission to subpoena documents from former President Donald Trump and senior Justice Department officials in his administration as part of his defense against federal gun charges.

The younger Biden's lawyers cited public reporting suggesting "incessant, improper, and partisan pressure" applied by Trump to former Attorney General William Barr and senior Justice Department officials Richard Donoghue and Jeffrey Rosen to investigate Biden.

Hunter Biden, 53, in October pleaded not guilty to charges that he lied about his drug use while buying a handgun, in the first-ever criminal prosecution of a sitting U.S. president's child.

(Reporting by Andrew Goudsward; Editing by Scott Malone)

((Andrew.Goudsward@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.