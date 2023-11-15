News & Insights

Hunter Biden seeks to subpoena Trump, former atty general Barr -court filing

November 15, 2023 — 10:19 am EST

Written by Andrew Goudsward for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden on Wednesday asked a federal court's permission to subpoena documents from former President Donald Trump and senior Justice Department officials in his administration as part of his defense against federal gun charges.

The younger Biden's lawyers cited public reporting suggesting "incessant, improper, and partisan pressure" applied by Trump to former Attorney General William Barr and senior Justice Department officials Richard Donoghue and Jeffrey Rosen to investigate Biden.

Hunter Biden, 53, in October pleaded not guilty to charges that he lied about his drug use while buying a handgun, in the first-ever criminal prosecution of a sitting U.S. president's child.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
