Hunter Biden counsel says US prosecutors reneged on plea deal

Adds background, paragraphs 3,4, details, paragraph 5, comment, paragraph 6

Aug 13 (Reuters) - The legal counsel for U.S. President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, said late on Sunday that prosecutors had reneged on a "previously agreed-upon plea agreement".

U.S. Special Counsel David Weiss said on Friday that Hunter Biden may be headed for a criminal trial and that talks between the two sides have broken down.

In July, Hunter Biden's proposed deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to tax charges and avoid a gun charge hit a snag when the judge in the case said she needed more time to review their agreement.

The parties ultimately agreed that the deal would only grant Biden immunity on a limited set of tax, drug and firearm offenses.

Hunter Biden's lawyers said in the filing on Sunday addressed to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika that "consistent with their terms", he signed both agreements, and was willing to waive some rights, and to accept responsibility for his past mistakes.

"While counsel for the defendant are still prepared to respond to the questions Your Honor posed at the July 26 hearing, in light of the United States’ decision on Friday to renege on the previously agreed-upon Plea Agreement, we agree that those issues are moot at this point."

(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Abinaya.V@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.