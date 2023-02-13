Hunt T Kendall Cuts Stake in Onespan (OSPN)

Fintel reports that Hunt T Kendall has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.42MM shares of Onespan Inc (OSPN). This represents 8.62% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 7, 2022 they reported 4.00MM shares and 10.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.50% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.38% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.39% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Onespan is $19.04. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 39.39% from its latest reported closing price of $13.66.

The projected annual revenue for Onespan is $234MM, an increase of 5.59%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 378 funds or institutions reporting positions in Onespan. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSPN is 0.11%, an increase of 0.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.29% to 35,163K shares. The put/call ratio of OSPN is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Legion Partners Asset Management holds 3,193K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,851K shares, representing an increase of 10.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSPN by 12.68% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,571K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,411K shares, representing an increase of 6.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSPN by 21.68% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 2,140K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,232K shares, representing a decrease of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSPN by 40.68% over the last quarter.

Altai Capital Management holds 1,939K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,869K shares, representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSPN by 4.21% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,515K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,493K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSPN by 36.91% over the last quarter.

OneSpan Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OneSpan helps protect the world from digital fraud by establishing trust in people's identities, the devices they use and the transactions they carry out. This is done this by making digital banking accessible, secure, easy and valuable. OneSpan's Trusted Identity platform and security solutions significantly reduce digital transaction fraud and enable regulatory compliance for more than 10,000 customers, including over half of the top 100 global banks. Whether through automating agreements, detecting fraud or securing financial transactions, OneSpan helps reduce costs and accelerate customer acquisition while improving the user experience.

