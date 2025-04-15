HUNT (JB) TRANSPRT SVCS Earnings Results: $JBHT Reports Quarterly Earnings

HUNT (JB) TRANSPRT SVCS ($JBHT) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported earnings of $1.17 per share, missing estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $2,921,390,000, missing estimates of $2,967,015,045 by $-45,625,045.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $JBHT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

HUNT (JB) TRANSPRT SVCS Insider Trading Activity

HUNT (JB) TRANSPRT SVCS insiders have traded $JBHT stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JBHT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES L ROBO has made 4 purchases buying 59,447 shares for an estimated $9,999,473 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SHELLEY SIMPSON (President and CEO) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $1,100,818

JAMES K THOMPSON sold 4,400 shares for an estimated $771,626

ERIC MCGEE (EVP of ICS) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,720 shares for an estimated $634,409 .

. DARREN P. FIELD (EVP and President Intermodal) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,700 shares for an estimated $469,254 .

. SPENCER FRAZIER (EVP of Sales and Marketing) sold 2,200 shares for an estimated $427,251

KEVIN BRACY (SR VP, Treasurer) sold 1,614 shares for an estimated $306,448

RONALD GREER WOODRUFF (EVP Safety, ESG, Maintenance) sold 1,583 shares for an estimated $303,017

DAVID KEEFAUVER (EVP of DCS) sold 1,151 shares for an estimated $224,479

BRIAN WEBB (EVP- Final Mile Services) sold 530 shares for an estimated $102,199

BRADLEY W. HICKS (EVP of People & Pres Hwy Svcs) sold 500 shares for an estimated $96,430

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

HUNT (JB) TRANSPRT SVCS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 277 institutional investors add shares of HUNT (JB) TRANSPRT SVCS stock to their portfolio, and 277 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

HUNT (JB) TRANSPRT SVCS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JBHT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/04/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for HUNT (JB) TRANSPRT SVCS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $JBHT forecast page.

HUNT (JB) TRANSPRT SVCS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JBHT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $JBHT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $195.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick Tyler Brown from Raymond James set a target price of $190.0 on 01/21/2025

on 01/21/2025 Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $200.0 on 01/03/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.