Hunt (J.B.) Transport Services (JBHT) Declares $0.42 Dividend

Hunt (J.B.) Transport Services said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.68 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.42 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on May 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $175.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.96%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.87%, the lowest has been 0.59%, and the highest has been 1.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.14 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.61 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.56%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1318 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hunt (J.B.) Transport Services. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 2.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBHT is 0.29%, an increase of 9.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.23% to 94,086K shares. The put/call ratio of JBHT is 1.68, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.00% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hunt (J.B.) Transport Services is 192.80. The forecasts range from a low of 163.62 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents an increase of 10.00% from its latest reported closing price of 175.27.

The projected annual revenue for Hunt (J.B.) Transport Services is 15,301MM, an increase of 5.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.76.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,228K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,540K shares, representing a decrease of 5.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 1.04% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,693K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,896K shares, representing a decrease of 4.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 4.93% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,712K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,203K shares, representing a decrease of 13.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 67.12% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 3,386K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,446K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 0.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,517K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,481K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBHT by 4.41% over the last quarter.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than- truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more.

