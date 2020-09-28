Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (HCFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (HCFT) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.085 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HCFT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $2.75, the dividend yield is 12.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HCFT was $2.75, representing a -19.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.41 and a 219.77% increase over the 52 week low of $.86.

HCFT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). HCFT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.28. Zacks Investment Research reports HCFT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -3.12%, compared to an industry average of -18.4%.

