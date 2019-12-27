Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (HCFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (HCFT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HCFT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HCFT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3.28, the dividend yield is 9.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HCFT was $3.28, representing a -9.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.64 and a 18.84% increase over the 52 week low of $2.76.

HCFT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). HCFT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.04. Zacks Investment Research reports HCFT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 212.9%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

