HUN's Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates in Q3 Amid Pricing Pressure

Huntsman Corporation’s HUN third-quarter 2025 loss (as reported) was 14 cents per share, narrower than a loss of 19 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted loss per share was 3 cents compared with earnings of 10 cents in the year-ago quarter. It was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 13 cents.



Revenues were $1,460 million, down around 5% year over year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,443.4 million. While HUN saw higher volumes in the quarter, pricing remained under pressure in some parts of its portfolio.

HUN’s Segment Highlights

Polyurethanes: Revenues from the segment fell 5% year over year to $956 million. The figure missed our estimate of $971 million. The downside was due to lower average selling prices, partly masked by higher sales volumes. MDI selling prices fell mainly due to less favorable supply and demand dynamics.



Performance Products: Revenues moved down 12% to $246 million, which was below our estimate of $256 million. The decrease was mainly caused by lower sales volumes and prices. Sales volumes fell primarily owing to the closure of the Moers, Germany, maleic anhydride facility and weaker market conditions.



Advanced Materials: Revenues from the unit increased 2% to $265 million and beat our estimate of $261 million. Sales rose due to higher average selling prices. Volumes remain essentially flat year over year.

HUN’s Financials

Free cash flow from continuing operations was $157 million as compared to $93 million in the prior-year quarter. The company had around $1.4 billion in combined cash and unused borrowing capacity as of Sept. 30, 2025.



The company spent $43 million on capital expenditures from continuing operations compared with $41 million in the prior-year quarter.



Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $200 million in the reported quarter.

HUN’s Outlook

Moving ahead, HUN noted that cost management and cash generation remain its top priorities. Its restructuring programs, which are expected to deliver more than $100 million in savings, remain on course and are expected to be completed this year.



Notwithstanding lower levels of profitability, HUN’s cash generation has been strong over the past year. Factoring in the economic conditions globally, its board has reset the regular dividend to 35 cents a share annually, marking a reduction of 65%. The move allows HUN to maintain its financial flexibility amid the current operating environment.

HUN’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of Huntsman have lost 58.5% in the past year compared with the Zacks Chemicals Diversified industry’s 37% decline.



HUN's Zacks Rank

HUN currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



