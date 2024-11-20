Hunlicar Group Limited Projects Profitable Turnaround

Huabang Technology Holdings Limited (HK:3638) has released an update.

Hunlicar Group Limited announces a promising financial turnaround with an expected profit of at least HK$3 million for the six months ending September 2024, a significant improvement from the HK$42.2 million loss in the same period last year. This positive shift is attributed to increased profits from computer and electronic sales, a profitable transition in their financial services due to market optimism, and gains from family office services. Investors are advised to remain cautious as these figures are preliminary and subject to adjustments.

