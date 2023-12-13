News & Insights

'Hunks and Hounds' calendar pairs bodybuilders with rescue pups

December 13, 2023 — 03:46 pm EST

By Madeleine Stix

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A calendar that pairs legends from the world of bodybuilding with cute pups to raise funds for animal rescue is celebrating its tenth anniversary with the release of its 2024 edition.

The photos in "Hunks and Hounds" feature muscled men posing with delightful rescue dogs.

Behind the making of the calendar is New York-based celebrity photographer and dog rescue advocate Mike Ruiz, in collaboration with Louie's Legacy Animal Rescue founder, Emily Gear.

"Every county, every city - almost everywhere in this country - has an animal shelter full of animals. And, if you don't realize that, then you don't know that they're waiting there for homes and some of them suffer because of it," said Gear.

Shelter Animals Count estimates that the U.S. shelter population has grown during 2023, and that there are nearly 245,000 additional pets waiting in the shelter system this holiday season compared to last year.

For Ruiz, producing the calendar is probably the most gratifying part of his year. All sales from it go to Louie's Legacy, the organization says.

"We've been able to save thousands of dogs literally from producing this calendar," he said.

Debby DeLuca, of Staten Island, is a proud foster-turned-adopter of this year's Mr November - a Boston Terrier named Vito.

"Vito is a superstar... He worked out for the calendar," said a smiling DeLuca.

(Reporting by Madeleine Stix, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

