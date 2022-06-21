Hungry New CEO Christopher Boever SNAX on More Shares in the Company

Earlier this week, newly appointed CEO Christopher Boever of emerging healthy snacking and food company Stryve Foods disclosed his latest purchase of 250,000 shares at an average price of $1.12. The acquisition was highlighted on the Fintel insider CEO purchases screening tool.

Stryve Foods appointed Boever as the company's new incoming CEO, starting his tenure on the 23rd of May 2022. As part of the appointment, Co-Founder and CEO Joe Oblas moved to the newly created role of Chief Growth Officer. The transition was part of the group's longer-term succession plan.

Analysts at Cowen Equity Research pointed out Boever's largely successful previous tenures, Hain Celestial and Pinnacle Foods. Pinnacle was a well run food company for 23 years and Hain Celestial saw one of the best executed turnarounds in the food industry.

The latest purchase of shares follows several previous transactions of accumulation that have occurred since being appointed and are summarised in the table below:

SNAX has a total of 22 insiders that collectively own 17.1 million shares or about 75% of the total float.

The recent accumulation and grant of shares give Boever approximately 3.2% ownership of the company with common shares or 9.0% equity ownership, including restricted shares.

These purchases have contributed to the stock's rising Fintel officer accumulation score of 86.89. The score puts SNAX in the 127th spot out of 11,439 screened companies or in the top 2%. In addition to this score, SNAX also receives an insider accumulation score of 70.15.

SNAX had three net insiders who acquired 10% of the shares capital over the last 90 days. This primarily relates to the transactions above.

The chart to the right illustrates a short term profit analysis from some of the trades that have occurred over the last year.

Forty-three institutions on the SNAX share register have filed 13D/G or 13F forms with the SEC and own ~3.9 million shares. Forty-two of these firms are long, with only 1 having a short position against the company. The level of institutional ownership is rather low in the company relative to a large number of included peers, which derives the Fintel institutional ownership score of 30.92.

SNAX most recently reported first quarter results in May, with net revenue growing 8.6% over the year to $7.4 million and wholesale revenue generating the bulk of the growth, improving 85% over the year to $4.9 million. However, private label sales decreased by 15% and e-commerce sales dropped 51% compared to the prior period.

The group's operating and net loss widened when compared to last year but improved compared to the fourth quarter results released in March.

CFO Alex Hawkins noted how the company felt good with the full year sales guidance range that was provided in the previous quarter. SNAX reiterated that they expect to generate $43-48 million in revenue throughout 2022. This compares to a consensus forecast at the bottom end of the range at ~$43 million. Management expects gross margins to lift from Q3 when pricing adjustments from a few quarters ago start filtering through to the bottom line.

Alex Fuhrman from Craig Hallum Capital said the Q1 results were better-than-expected, with the figures coming ahead of the firm's forecasts. The analyst was impressed with management reiterating revenue guidance when other e-commerce and food companies have been lowering expectations.

In a report, Mike Grondahl from Northland Capital markets noted that the Q1 e-commerce segment softness was anticipated as the company removed a significant portion of S&M costs associated with digital advertisement as part of the optimization strategy as consumers return to in-store shopping. The firm kept its $3 target firm post result.

All three institutions covering the stock give a 'buy' recommendation and provide a consensus target of $2.67.

By Ben Ward for Fintel.

