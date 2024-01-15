Hungary's Suzuki plant to stop production for a week over supply-chain issues

(Adds context)
By Boldizsar Gyori
BUDAPEST, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor's production plant in Hungary will suspend output this week of its Vitara and S-CROSS models, the company said on Monday.
The production halt from Jan. 15-21 comes after automakers
Suzuki, in an emailed statement to Reuters, said that the halt is due to delays in the shipment of Japanese-made engines.
The plant, located in the northern Hungarian city of Esztergom, plans to resume manufacturing from Jan. 22.
(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori, Editing by Louise Heavens) ((Boldizsar.Gyori@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SUZUKI HUNGARY/SHIPPING (UPDATE 1)
