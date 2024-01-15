News & Insights

Hungary's Suzuki plant to stop production for a week over supply-chain issues

REUTERS/BERNADETT SZABO

January 15, 2024 — 07:19 am EST

Written by for Reuters ->

(Adds context)

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor's production plant in Hungary will suspend output this week of its Vitara and S-CROSS models, the company said on Monday.

The production halt from Jan. 15-21 comes after automakers Tesla and Geely-owned Volvo Car announced suspensions in Europe in the second half of last week, in a sign that attacks on shipping in the Red Sea are hitting manufacturers in the region.

Suzuki, in an emailed statement to Reuters, said that the halt is due to delays in the shipment of Japanese-made engines.

The plant, located in the northern Hungarian city of Esztergom, plans to resume manufacturing from Jan. 22.

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori, Editing by Louise Heavens) ((Boldizsar.Gyori@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SUZUKI HUNGARY/SHIPPING (UPDATE 1)

