Hungary's Sept output falls by 2.3% y/y as chip shortage bites -stats

Credit: REUTERS/BERNADETT SZABO

BUDAPEST, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Hungary's industrial output HUIND=ECI unexpectedly fell by an annual 2.3% in September based on preliminary unadjusted data, missing analyst forecasts for no change from the same period of last year, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.

Adjusted for the effect of working days, output fell by 1.7% year-on-year, while in monthly terms, it was down by 0.3%, the KSH said.

It said while a majority of manufacturing branches expanded, factory shutdowns in the car sector amid a global chip shortage triggered a fall in total output. Output in computers, electronics and optical goods also fell, the KSH said.

INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT CHANGE, %

Sept 2021

Aug 2021

Sept 2020

Unadjusted y/y

-2.3

2.5

2.3

Adjusted y/y

-1.7

0.5

-1.0

m/m

-0.3

-2.9

1.9

NOTE: Month-on-month figures are seasonally and working day adjusted. Adjusted year-on-year data reflect the number of working days.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Anita Komuves)

((gergely.szakacs@reuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/gergely-szakacs))

