Hungary's Sept CPI rises to 20.1% y/y, above forecast -stats

BUDAPEST, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Hungarian headline inflation HUCPIY=ECI rose to an annual 20.1% in September, boosted by surging household energy and food prices, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday, exceeding market expectations for a 19.4% increase.

Core inflation HUCPIC=ECI, calculated with a revised methodology, jumped to 20.7% from 19% in August, also slightly above analysts' 20.6% forecast in a Reuters survey. Prices increased by 4.1% from the previous month, the KSH said.

As of April 2021, the KSH no longer includes alcohol and tobacco prices in its core inflation figure. The National Bank of Hungary targets 3% headline inflation with a tolerance band of a percentage point on either side.

Food prices rose by 35.2% year-on-year, household energy prices jumped by 62.1% after the government curtailed utility bill subsidies, while consumer durables prices increased by 14.7%. Services prices rose by 8.2%.

INFLATION (% change) Sept 2022 Aug 2022 Sept 2021 Headline CPI m/m 4.1 1.8 0.2 Headline CPI y/y 20.1 15.6 5.5 Core CPI y/y 20.7 19.0 4.0 (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs) ((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://reut.rs/3pHWT1v))

