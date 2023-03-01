Hungary's ruling party to back Finland and Sweden's NATO bid

March 01, 2023 — 01:12 pm EST

Written by Gergely Szakacs for Reuters ->

BUDAPEST, March 1 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party will support the ratification of Finland and Sweden's NATO entry, the parliamentary group of the party, which controls just over two-thirds of seats in the chamber, said on Wednesday.

Hungarian lawmakers began the ratification process for the Nordic countries' NATO entry earlier on Wednesday after a months-long delay, as the president and a government official called on them to swiftly endorse expansion of the alliance.

