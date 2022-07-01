Hungary's Richter to maintain operations in Russia, CEO says -website

BUDAPEST, July 1 (Reuters) - Hungarian drug maker Richter GDRB.BU has experienced pressure from Ukraine to "rethink" its presence in Russia but the company is not leaving, the company's chief executive Gabor Orban told website hvg.hu on Friday.

When asked if Russia's warning that it could nationalise western companies posed a threat to the company, Orban said:

"This cannot be excluded but nothing would justify such a step as Richter maintains its operations in Russia. The question rather is how we can ensure continuous operations."

Richter also has operations in Ukraine.

