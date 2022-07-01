Hungary's Richter to maintain operations in Russia, CEO says - news website

Adds more comments, background

BUDAPEST, July 1 (Reuters) - Hungarian drug maker Richter GDRB.BU has experienced pressure from Ukraine to "rethink" its presence in Russia but the company is not leaving, its chief executive Gabor Orban was reported as saying by a business news website on Friday.

"The pharma industry is different from other ones in the sense that it produced essential products that serve the improvement of health," Orban told the the hvg.hu news website.

"Richter alone provides medicine for 12 million Russian people, we cannot let them down. There is full agreement on this among our partners, and shareholders."

Richter, which makes gynecological, cardiovascular and central nervous system drugs, has been gradually working to limit its exposure to the Russian market and former Soviet Union countries through an expansion drive in western markets in past years.

Russia is still Richter's second biggest market. Richter also has operations in Ukraine.

When asked whether Russia's warning that it could nationalise western companies posed a risk to Richter, Orban said:

"This cannot be excluded but nothing would justify such a step as Richter maintains its operations in Russia. The question rather is how we can ensure continuous operations."

Orban said Richter faced hardships in getting its shipments to Russia due to delays, with waiting times especially on the Polish-Belarus border increasing.

"We also have problems in operating our plant in Russia, as we have supply disruptions," he said. "Some western companies are not willing to work for Russian clients which causes obstacles in supply of parts and IT operations."

On the positive side, he said Richter's shipments to western Ukraine resumed.

Orban said the depreciation in the forint, which has weakened by 7% so far this year, could help Richter match last year's profits in forint terms as it would boost export earnings.

In the first quarter, Richter's profits came in above expectations.

At 0801 GMT, Richter shares traded 0.6% higher at 6,870 forints on the Budapest Stock Exchange, in line with the blue chip .BUX index.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel & Simon Cameron-Moore)

