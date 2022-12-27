Hungary's Richter expects to pay $74.44 million in windfall taxes in 2022

Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

December 27, 2022 — 02:52 am EST

Written by Anita Komuves for Reuters ->

BUDAPEST, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Hungary's pharma company Richter GDRB.BU expects extra profit taxes payable by the company for the year 2022 to be approximately 28 billion forints ($74.44 million), the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Hungary's government announced late on Friday that a windfall tax imposed on drug producers based on net revenues generated in 2022 and 2023 will increase progressively, and will be 8% on net revenues exceeding 150 billion forints ($398 million).

($1 = 376.1500 forints)

(Reporting by Anita Komuves)

((KOMUVES.Anita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.