Hungary's Richter expects to pay $74.44 million in windfall taxes in 2022

BUDAPEST, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Hungary's pharma company Richter GDRB.BU expects extra profit taxes payable by the company for the year 2022 to be approximately 28 billion forints ($74.44 million), the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Hungary's government announced late on Friday that a windfall tax imposed on drug producers based on net revenues generated in 2022 and 2023 will increase progressively, and will be 8% on net revenues exceeding 150 billion forints ($398 million).

($1 = 376.1500 forints)

(Reporting by Anita Komuves)

((KOMUVES.Anita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.