Hungary's Richter could become takeover target after state stake transfer - chairman

BUDAPEST, May 12 (Reuters) - A bill submitted by the Hungarian government to transfer state-owned shares in drugmaker Gedeon Richter GDRB.BU to an education foundation could open the door to a takeover of the group, its chairman told website Portfolio.hu on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government bestowed 10% stakes held by the state in oil and gas group MOL MOLB.BU and Richter on Budapest's Corvinus economic university last year to allow it to finance itself from dividends instead of public funds.

The recipient of the shares, the Maecenas Universitatis Corvini foundation, had been barred from selling or short-selling the stock.

However, a bill submitted to parliament by deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen would give the foundation full ownership rights over the stake, and transfer a further 10% to another education foundation.

That would leave just 5% of Richter shares under state ownership. The remaining 75% stake in the group is publicly traded.

Richter Chairman Erik Bogsch told Portfolio.hu that while the state is currently in a position to block takeover bids via its 25% plus one share stake, the transfer means would no longer hold a blocking minority.

"I am certain that (the current government) will do its utmost to prevent a possible hostile takeover. Still, the new shareholder structure would open up the door to Richter becoming a takeover target," the website quoted Bogsch as saying.

Market speculation of a takeover of the group last surfaced in 2014, when U.S. peer Forest Laboratories Inc was said to be mulling a bid. Richter at the time dismissed the talk as "entirely unrealistic", while Forest did not comment.

Bogsch said the proposed legal amendment created uncertainty as it was not clear whether the education foundations could fully fund themselves from dividends, and could at some point need to sell some or all of their shareholding.

The proposed legislation gives the state the right to buy back the stakes should the foundations want to sell.

Richter has approved a dividend payout worth 25% of net profit, equivalent to 63 forints per share for 2019. MOL scrapped its dividend for 2019 but said it still aimed at increasing its base dividend per share over the next four to five years.

($1 = 323.3900 forints)

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Jan Harvey)

