Hungary's retail sales growth slows to 4.3% y/y in July -stats
BUDAPEST, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales HURETY=ECI rose by an annual 4.3% in July following a 4.5% increase in June, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Monday.
Food sales dropped by 2.9% year-on-year, while non-food sales rose by 3.2%. Fuel sales were 27.6% higher, it said.
July 2022
June 2022
July 2021
Jan-July 2022
4.3
4.5
2.9
9.3
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://reut.rs/3pHWT1v))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.