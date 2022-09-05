Hungary's retail sales growth slows to 4.3% y/y in July -stats

BUDAPEST, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales HURETY=ECI rose by an annual 4.3% in July following a 4.5% increase in June, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Monday.

Food sales dropped by 2.9% year-on-year, while non-food sales rose by 3.2%. Fuel sales were 27.6% higher, it said.

July 2022

June 2022

July 2021

Jan-July 2022

4.3

4.5

2.9

9.3

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

