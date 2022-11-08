Commodities

Hungary's retail sales growth edged up to 3.0% y/y in September -stats

Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

November 08, 2022 — 03:00 am EST

Written by Anita Komuves for Reuters

BUDAPEST, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales HURETY=ECI rose by an annual 3.0% in September following a 2.4% increase in August, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday.

Food sales dropped by 2.8% year-on-year, while non-food sales were up by 2.7%. Fuel sales were 18.6% higher, it said.

Sept 2022

Aug 2022

Sept 2021

Jan-Sept 2022

3.0

2.4

5.9

7.8

