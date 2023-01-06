Hungary's retail sales grow 0.6% y/y in November as fuel sales surge

BUDAPEST, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales HURETY=ECI edged up by an annual 0.6% in November following a 0.6% increase in October, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.

Food sales dropped by 6.7% year-on-year, while non-food sales were down by 2.3%.

Fuel sales jumped by 27.7%. Hungary's government had capped car fuels prices for households since late 2021 but was forced to abolish the price cap on Dec. 6. due to a severe shortage.

Nov 2022

Oct 2022

Nov 2021

Jan-Nov 2022

0.6

0.6

4.7

6.4

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

