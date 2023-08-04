News & Insights

Commodities

Hungary's retail sales falls 8.3% in annual terms in June- stats

Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

August 04, 2023 — 02:30 am EDT

Written by Mateusz Rabiega and Antonis Triantafyllou for Reuters ->

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales HURETY=ECI fell by an annual 8.3% in June following a 12.3% drop in May, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.

Food sales dropped by 4.8% year-on-year, while non-food sales fell by 4.3%. Fuel sales plunged by 24.2% in annual terms, it said.

June 2023

May 2023

June 2022

Jan-June 2023

-8.3

-12.3

+3.8

-10.3

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega and Antonis Triantafyllou in Gdansk)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com, +48 58 769 66 00))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.