Hungary's retail sales falls 8.3% in annual terms in June- stats

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales HURETY=ECI fell by an annual 8.3% in June following a 12.3% drop in May, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.

Food sales dropped by 4.8% year-on-year, while non-food sales fell by 4.3%. Fuel sales plunged by 24.2% in annual terms, it said.

June 2023

May 2023

June 2022

Jan-June 2023

-8.3

-12.3

+3.8

-10.3

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega and Antonis Triantafyllou in Gdansk)

