Hungary's retail sales fall 4.5% y/y in January -stats

BUDAPEST, March 6 (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales HURETY=ECI plunged by an annual 4.5% in January following a revised 4.1% drop in December, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Monday.
Food sales dropped by 4.8% year-on-year, while non-food sales were down by 1.5%. Fuel sales plunged by 9.7% in annual terms, it said.
Jan 2023
Dec 2022
Jan 2022
Jan-Dec 2022
-4.5
-4.1
3.7
5.3
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)
