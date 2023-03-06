Commodities

Hungary's retail sales fall 4.5% y/y in January -stats

March 06, 2023 — 02:30 am EST

Written by Krisztina Than for Reuters ->

BUDAPEST, March 6 (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales HURETY=ECI plunged by an annual 4.5% in January following a revised 4.1% drop in December, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Monday.

Food sales dropped by 4.8% year-on-year, while non-food sales were down by 1.5%. Fuel sales plunged by 9.7% in annual terms, it said.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))

