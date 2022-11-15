Hungary's Q3 GDP growth 4% y/y, quarterly output dips -stats

November 15, 2022 — 03:00 am EST

Written by Gergely Szakacs for Reuters ->

BUDAPEST, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Hungary's economy HUGDPP=ECI grew by an annual 4% in the third quarter based on preliminary unadjusted data, above analyst forecasts for a 3.5% expansion, while quarterly output dipped, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday.

On a quarterly basis, economic output dropped by 0.4% from the second three months, marking the first contraction in quarterly terms since the second quarter of 2020, the KSH said.

It said annual third-quarter growth, which slowed from 6.5% in the second quarter, was driven mainly by industry and services, with a plunge in agricultural sector output dragging on growth.

GDP CHANGE (%)

Q3 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2021

Unadjusted y/y

4.0

6.5

6.2

Calendar-adjusted y/y

3.8

6.5

6.2

Seasonally and calendar-adjusted q/q

-0.4

0.8

1.7

