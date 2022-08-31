Hungary's Q2 investments rise 7.8% y/y - stats

BUDAPEST, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The volume of Hungarian investments rose by an annual 7.8% year-on-year in the second quarter, after a 8.4% rise in the first quarter, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.

Manufacturing industry investments increased by 24.9%, while property sector investments rose by 18.7%, driven by new home construction and renovations.

Investments expanded by 2.5% from the first quarter, the KSH said, as the economy still had strong momentum in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)

