Hungary's Q2 GDP fell 2.4% y/y, in line with the first reading -stats

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Hungary's economy HUGDPF=ECIfell by an annual 2.4% in the second quarter according to final unadjusted data, unchanged from a preliminary figure, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.

The KSH said industrial output fell by 5.7%. Construction output fell by 6.0%, while farming output grew by 67.9% in annual terms. The gross value added of services fell by 2.4%.

GDP CHANGE (%)

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q2 2022

Unadjusted y/y

-2.4

-0.9

+6.5

Calendar-adjusted y/y

-2.2

-1.1

+6.5

Seasonally and calendar-adjusted q/q

-0.3

-0.4

+0.8

(Reporting by Antonis Pothitos and Adrianna Ebert in Gdansk)

((gdansk.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.