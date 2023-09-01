Hungary's Q2 GDP fell 2.4% y/y, in line with the first reading -stats

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Hungary's economy HUGDPF=ECIfell by an annual 2.4% in the second quarter according to final unadjusted data, unchanged from a preliminary figure, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.
The KSH said industrial output fell by 5.7%. Construction output fell by 6.0%, while farming output grew by 67.9% in annual terms. The gross value added of services fell by 2.4%.
GDP CHANGE (%)
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
Q2 2022
Unadjusted y/y
-2.4
-0.9
+6.5
Calendar-adjusted y/y
-2.2
-1.1
+6.5
Seasonally and calendar-adjusted q/q
-0.3
-0.4
+0.8
(Reporting by Antonis Pothitos and Adrianna Ebert in Gdansk)
