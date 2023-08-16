Hungary's Q2 GDP disappoints, shows economy stayed in recession

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Hungary's economy stayed in a technical recession in the second quarter, with GDP shrinking 0.3% from the previous quarter, as rampant inflation hurt people's purchasing power and slammed the brakes on consumption.

Hungary's economy HUGDPP=ECI shrank by an annual 2.4% in the second quarter based on preliminary unadjusted data, below analyst forecasts for a 1.2% contraction, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday. On a quarterly basis, GDP dropped for the fourth quarter in a row.

The KSH said it was mainly industry and market services which contributed to the weak economic performance, while the good performance of the agriculture sector mitigated the fall.

"Considering this performance and expecting further negative real wage growth, the government's 1.5% GDP goal (for 2023) seems unrealistic," said Peter Virovacz, an analyst at ING, adding that chances are the Hungarian economy will not be able to produce any growth this year.

Meanwhile, Romania's economy ROGDPF=ECI grew 1.1% on the year in the second quarter, but still remained below market expectations for a growth of 2.4%. On a quarterly basis, the economy advanced 0.9%.

Central Europe's households have been squeezed by high inflation, driven largely by soaring food and energy prices, with Hungary's inflation peaking above 25% year-on-year in the first quarter before slowing to an annual 17.6% in July.

The National Bank of Hungary has been the first in central Europe to start cutting its interest rates from the EU's highest level of 18% to 15% by August. But high rates have basically crippled lending.

The government projected 1.5% GDP growth for this year before the second-quarter data was published.

In a statement after the data on Wednesday, both the economy minister and the finance ministry projected a rebound for the third and fourth quarter as inflation is expected to slow further but did not publish an updated full-year forecast.

