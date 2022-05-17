Hungary's Q1 GDP growth 8.2%, well above forecast -stats

BUDAPEST, May 17 (Reuters) - Hungary's economy HUGDPP=ECI grew by an annual 8.2% in the first quarter according to preliminary unadjusted data, well above analyst forecasts for a 6.9% expansion, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday.

On a quarterly basis, the economy expanded by 2.1%.

"Almost all branches of the economy contributed to growth (in Q1)," the KSH said, adding that it was mostly industry and market services that drove growth.

Within industry it was food processing and the refinery sector, as well as electrical equipments manufacturing that performed well, it said.

GDP CHANGE (%)

Q1 2022

Q4 2021

Q1 2021

Unadjusted y/y

8.2

7.1

-1.9

Calendar-adjusted y/y

8.0

6.9

-1.5

Seasonally and calendar-adjusted q/q

2.1

2.2

1.3

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

