Hungary's president: no decision on moving embassy to Jerusalem

March 03, 2023 — 07:12 am EST

Written by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet for Reuters ->

PRAGUE, March 3 (Reuters) - Hungary's President Katalin Novak said on Friday no decision has been made on moving the country's embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, after reports it could be moved in April.

"I also read news in the press. In Hungary, a decision so far has not been made on moving our embassy in Israel," she said at a news conference in Prague after meeting Czech President Milos Zeman.

