Hungary's PPI accelerates to 32.3% y/y in May -stats

BUDAPEST, June 30 (Reuters) - Hungary's industrial producer price inflation HUPPIY=ECI accelerated to an annual 32.3% in May from 28.8% in April, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday.

The KSH said the May price changes were driven by higher raw materials and energy prices as well as the weakening of the forint versus the euro, with the domestic PPI surging to 43.3% year-on-year.

Prices rose by 2.6% from the previous month, it said.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves)

